In the absence of a centralised regulatory authority, cryptocurrencies are akin to 'a world of Caribbean pirates', said Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday.

Sounding a note of caution, the CEA said that cryptocurrencies are yet to pass the test of a fiat currency.

Nageswaran said that the Centre is pursuing a 'high-wire balancing act' to ensure that the gains in growth, inflation, and rupee stability of the last four years are not frittered away.

CEA on Terra-Luna cryptocurrency

On the massive meltdown of Terra-Luna cryptocurrency last month, the CEA said that the recent development is a 'very important cautionary tale'.

"I wouldn't be very excited by them (cryptocurrency) because sometimes we may not be fully aware or comprehend the kind of forces we are unleashing ourselves. So I would be somewhat guarded in my welcome of some of these FinTech-based disruptions like Decentralised Finance (DeFI) and crypto etc," Nageswaran said.

He said that unlike fiat money, cryptocurrencies cannot satisfy basic requirements such as having store value, widespread acceptability and unit of account.

Nageswaran said that he agreed with RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar who had been saying that as of now there appeared to be a case of 'regulatory arbitrage' with regard to cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance rather than a case of true financial innovation.

"The more decentralised they become and the absence of a watchdog or a centralised regulatory authority also means that there is a world of Caribbean pirates or a world of 'winners take all' in terms of being able to really, taking it all from somebody else," he noted.

The Centre is working on a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies and is taking inputs from various stakeholders and institutions, including World Bank and IMF.

The Reserve Bank of India, which is planning to launch its own central bank digital currency, has on many occasions expressed its reservation over private cryptocurrencies, citing concerns over macroeconomic stability.

Speaking on the economy, Nageswaran said the government is pursuing a high-wire balancing act with respect to the four variables -- fiscal deficit, economic growth, keeping the cost of living lower for poor and low-income households, and ensuring the value of the rupee doesn't weaken so much that it becomes a source of inflation by imports.

"The government is aware that the hard-earned gains of last four years in terms of macroeconomic and financial stability cannot be frittered away...," he said, adding that in many countries the intensity and magnitude of the challenge are much higher.

"... we should be relatively happier, relatively comfortable that considering the challenges that many countries are facing, we are relatively better placed to deal with them but we are aware of the challenges and the responsibilities," Nageswaran said referring to OECD's global growth outlook.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday sharply cut India's growth forecast to 6.9 per cent in the current fiscal, from 8.1 per cent estimated earlier.

This is below the 7.2 per cent growth projected by RBI.

Earlier this week, the World Bank too slashed India's growth projections to 7.5 per cent, from 8.5 per cent, for this fiscal.

Meanwhile, on the vexed issue of cryptocurrencies, where the central bank has been stridently opposing the introduction of any unregulated and private crypto instruments, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will await the discussion paper, which the government has announced to come up with shortly.

He said there is a constant dialogue between the RBI and the government on all issues, and this includes cryptocurrencies as well.

Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said the RBI will implement the government announcement on the introduction of the central bank digital currency by the end of the fiscal.

"The process of introduction will be gradual so that there is no disruption in the banking system or the financial system," Sankar said.