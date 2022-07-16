There are more reasons to exit the cryptocurrency market in the latest scenario than to hold onto this complex investment mechanism. Some of the factors which have dampened crypto investment mood are - new taxation in India, geopolitical tensions, recession fears, liquidation of hedge funds, suspension of withdrawals, liquidity crunch, macroeconomic risks, and global bear run among others. These have sent the crypto market into a frenzy of selling pressure. However, as they say, investments in markets are sentiment driven. Hence, it's rather advised to not panic but instead hold patience in market instruments as the long-term picture is broadly fruitful. That said, the long term case of crypto market is promising.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}