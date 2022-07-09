Crypto’s domino effect is widening, threatening more pain

Problems facing Three Arrows Capital Ltd., the hedge fund ordered to liquidate after being heavily invested in Luna, spilled over to the crypto brokerage Voyager Digital Ltd. this past week. On Friday, Voyager said it was temporarily suspending trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards. It earlier issued a notice of default to Three Arrows for allegedly failing to make a loan repayment of 15,250 bitcoin and $350 million in USD Coin, a stablecoin. The loan is worth about $646 million based on bitcoin’s current price of around $19,400. Shares of Voyager, which are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, are down more than 96% this year. On Friday, Three Arrows’ liquidators asked a New York bankruptcy court to recognize the British Virgin Islands case and to allow them to handle any assets in the U.S.