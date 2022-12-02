Crypto’s final price could be zero4 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 01:00 AM IST
No sane lender would extend credit against assets lacking any underlying collateral.
There aren’t many leveraged buyouts of technology companies, and for good reason. Technology and debt, like Red Bull and milk, don’t mix. Why? Because when technology works, it commands high valuations. You can’t LBO Google. But when technology moves on to the next new thing, there isn’t much residual value in the form of assets and collateral to call on in case of debt defaults. FTX, Elon Musk and SoftBank are learning this lesson.