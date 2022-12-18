Crypto’s onetime fans are calling it quits after FTX collapse

The share of U.S. households that have ever transferred funds into a crypto-related account jumped to 13% as of June 2022, up from 3% before 2020, according to data from the JPMorgan Chase Institute. It estimates that many new investors flocked to crypto for the first time last year, with activity among new users peaking around the time bitcoin prices did in November. Since then, activity has tumbled.

