Crypto’s Ripple says has exposure to failed Silicon Valley Bank1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:22 AM IST
Ripple Labs, the company associated with the popular XRP cryptocurrency, has some of its funds in Silicon Valley Bank, Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet Sunday.
