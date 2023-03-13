Ripple Labs, the company associated with the popular XRP cryptocurrency, has some of its funds in Silicon Valley Bank, Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet Sunday.

The company expects “NO disruption in our day-today business," and already held a majority of its cash in a network of banks, Garlinghouse said.

“Obviously a lot is still unknown about what happens with SVB, and as is the case with many others, we hope to have more details soon – but rest assured, Ripple remains in a strong financial position," Garlinghouse said.

A Ripple representative declined to share how much money Ripple holds at the bank.

XRP is the world’s sixth-biggest cryptocurrency, with a market value of nearly $19 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

