Crypto’s Ripple says has exposure to failed Silicon Valley Bank
1 min read . 05:22 AM IST Bloomberg
XRP is the world’s sixth-biggest cryptocurrency, with a market value of nearly $19 billion
Ripple Labs, the company associated with the popular XRP cryptocurrency, has some of its funds in Silicon Valley Bank, Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet Sunday.
The company expects “NO disruption in our day-today business," and already held a majority of its cash in a network of banks, Garlinghouse said.
“Obviously a lot is still unknown about what
happens with SVB, and as is the case with many others, we hope to have more details soon – but rest assured, Ripple remains in a strong financial position," Garlinghouse said.
A Ripple representative declined to share how much money Ripple holds at the bank.
XRP is the world’s sixth-biggest cryptocurrency, with a market value of nearly $19 billion, according to CoinGecko data.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
