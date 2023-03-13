Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Crypto’s Ripple says has exposure to failed Silicon Valley Bank

Crypto’s Ripple says has exposure to failed Silicon Valley Bank

1 min read . 05:22 AM IST Bloomberg
XRP is the world’s sixth-biggest cryptocurrency, with a market value of nearly $19 billion

Ripple Labs, the company associated with the popular XRP cryptocurrency, has some of its funds in Silicon Valley Bank, Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet Sunday.

Ripple Labs, the company associated with the popular XRP cryptocurrency, has some of its funds in Silicon Valley Bank, Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet Sunday.

Ripple Labs, the company associated with the popular XRP cryptocurrency, has some of its funds in Silicon Valley Bank, Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse said in a tweet Sunday.

The company expects “NO disruption in our day-today business," and already held a majority of its cash in a network of banks, Garlinghouse said.

The company expects “NO disruption in our day-today business," and already held a majority of its cash in a network of banks, Garlinghouse said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“Obviously a lot is still unknown about what happens with SVB, and as is the case with many others, we hope to have more details soon – but rest assured, Ripple remains in a strong financial position," Garlinghouse said.

A Ripple representative declined to share how much money Ripple holds at the bank.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

XRP is the world’s sixth-biggest cryptocurrency, with a market value of nearly $19 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP