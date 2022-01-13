Crypto-savings lawsuit puts principles of DeFi to the test

Launched in 1956, premium bonds were meant to encourage savings by people “who are not attracted by the rewards of interest, but do respond to the incentives of fortune," in the words of Harold Macmillan, the U.K.’s Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time. Today, investors can put anywhere between £25 ($34) and £50,000 ($68,010) into the bonds, with more money creating better odds. Unlike a regular lottery, bondholders cannot lose their stake. Instead, prizes are generated from interest on the funds collected.