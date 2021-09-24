Cryptotech industry to reach $241 million in India by 2030: Nasscom

The report sheds light on how the Indian cryptocurrency market is on an exponential rise, growing steadily over the last few years. As more and more young Indian investors are excited to explore newer investment options, they are adopting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polygon to make investments that promise them viable returns. These digital currencies along with other applications of distributed ledger technology (DLT) have garnered significant attention leading to an exponential growth of the cryptotech industry in India.