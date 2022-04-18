Cutting-edge crypto coins tout stability. Critics call them dangerous

Proponents say algorithmic stablecoins are better than the conventional kind because they aren’t run by a single centralized entity. Instead they run autonomously on blockchain-based networks, relying on traders who could be anywhere in the world to keep them tied to the dollar. Such a design makes it more difficult for regulators to control algorithmic stablecoins, often seen as an advantage in crypto circles. U.S. regulators have stepped up their scrutiny of stablecoins in recent months but have largely focused on asset-backed coins.