DCG's crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Genesis and DCG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment
Crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion, prompting its owner Digital Currency Group (DCG) to explore selling assets in its venture portfolio to raise money, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
