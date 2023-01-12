Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  DCG's crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion

Crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion, prompting its owner Digital Currency Group (DCG) to explore selling assets in its venture portfolio to raise money, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Genesis and DCG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout