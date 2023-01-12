Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  DCG's crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion

1 min read . 07:56 PM ISTReuters
File photo of crypto currencies

Crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion, prompting its owner Digital Currency Group (DCG) to explore selling assets in its venture portfolio to raise money, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Genesis and DCG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

