DCG's crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion

Crypto broker Genesis owes creditors more than $3 billion, prompting its owner Digital Currency Group (DCG) to explore selling assets in its venture portfolio to raise money, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Genesis and DCG did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

