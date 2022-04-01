Decentralized Metaverse vEmpire launches staking pool for ApeCoin

“Enabling our community to stake $APE is something that we believe will be groundbreaking. It enables investors to earn financial rewards on their $APE holdings in ways that even ApeCoin doesn’t have native functionality for. This will help contribute to making investment in Metaverse assets more accessible, rewarding and productive. The launch of the ApeCoin itself is revolutionary. However, being able to earn passive income on the ApeCoin before most others in the industry is what we believe will attract investors the most," said Dominic Ryder, Founder & CEO of vEmpire.