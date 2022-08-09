Explained: The crypto route for money laundering

Transactions on a blockchain are always traceable. Most courts and law enforcement bodies around the world have recognized their immutable nature and accept blockchain records as legal proof of transaction histories. However, crypto transactions can sometimes happen “off-chain", or other methods can be used to obfuscate the flow of funds. Moreover, blockchains are like conveyor belts, which facilitate the flow of crypto from one wallet to another. The identity of the person who holds that wallet has to be ascertained by the wallet service provider and this is often not done to protect user privacy.