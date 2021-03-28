DeFi apps offering insurance for cryptos

What’s more, the investors in the insurance pools find that profits are heavily dependent on the price appreciation of digital tokens used to execute the applications. With Nexus Mutual, the largest provider of such DeFi policies, investors receive a certain number of NXP tokens in exchange for Ether cryptocurrency, and they can cash out by selling the tokens. At Bridge, users are primarily paid with the app’s own BMI tokens, as well as in a so-called stablecoin DAI whenever a premium on a policy is paid.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}