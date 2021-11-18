Having raised $5.5 million in the seed round, Defy – a fintech startup – has launched India’s first social crypto exchange that allows users to create their profiles and share portfolios with friends and followers.

Social trading is a form of investing, which emulates strategies of big traders and influencers or even friends and relatives, meaning directly copying the positions taken by another trader.

Defy, founded by entrepreneurs, Bhagaban Behera, Sriharsha Setty, and Nakul Kelkar, aims to disrupt the cryptocurrency space in India with a social and community-based approach.

Users can use the social channel to interact and follow experts for investment strategies while also keeping track of their friends' portfolios. Additionally, Defy aims to educate users with gamified content and social conversations around crypto.

The first version of the platform is available for Android users on Google Playstore.

“For new users, getting started in terms of where to invest and when to invest is a really big challenge. The crypto investment today is a lonely journey and could be intimidating. The way we are building Defy is that users are not alone and they invest with their friends. A user gets to interact and communicate with others, grow and learn along the way," said Bhagaban Behera, co-founder and CEO, Defy.

On Defy, investors can follow other users and replicate their portfolios as well.

“Today’s generation learns things through social media very quickly. We want to empower our users via a social channel and help them get into the crypto world quickly and in the right way," Behera added.

As of now, the social interaction part happens on Discord, which is a digital distribution platform, but the plan is to bring this feature in the app itself.

The fintech startup has started off with 10 crypto-assets such as bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, and stellar.

Usually, copy trading platforms tie up with big traders, whose strategies could be followed by investors. However, the startup doesn’t plan to follow this strategy and instead assign some sort of badges to the profiles of the investors whose portfolios are doing well.

Defy, which plans to onboard one million transacting users in the next six months, will also provide some incentives for investors to make their portfolios public.

The startup would also explore launching fixed deposits, systematic investments plans (SIPs), crypto-backed credit cards for its users at a later stage.

The team of second-time entrepreneurs, Bhagaban, Sriharsha, and Nakul received seed round funding worth $5.5 million for the parent company, Y Combinator-backed Walrus. The round was led by Goat VC, JAM Fund, and Goodwater Capital. Participating in this round were Gemba Capital, Night Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, Uncommon Capital, Soma Capital, Olive Tree Capital in addition to the existing investor, Better Capital.

One of the major investments, according to Behera, would be on expanding the team from 20, at present, to 50 in the next six months. Acquiring customers would also be another focus area.

Behera is an IIT Kharagpur graduate and has in the past worked with Barclays Capital. Sriharsha, who is chief technology officer at Defy has over 15 years of experience in technology and engineering, while Nakul, who comes with a management consulting background is a graduate of IIM Ahemdabad.

