Defy raises $5.5 mn, launches India's first social crypto exchange

“For new users, getting started in terms of where to invest and when to invest is a really big challenge. The crypto investment today is a lonely journey and could be intimidating. The way we are building Defy is that users are not alone and they invest with their friends. A user gets to interact and communicate with others, grow and learn along the way," said Bhagaban Behera, co-founder and CEO, Defy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}