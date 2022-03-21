This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With this, we have taken a step backwards. If a regressive provision such as this would have been applicable in equities, it would have discouraged retail investors from participating, the CoinSwitch CEO said
This is detrimental for the crypto industry in India and the millions who have invested in this emerging asset class, Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said on Monday, as the government stated that cryptocurrency investors will not be allowed to offset gains from one cryptocurrency against losses from another.
“We fear the lack of provision to offset losses will drive away users from KYC-compliant exchanges and platforms to the underground peer-to-peer grey market, which would defeat the purpose of the tax," the CoinSwitch CEO added.
Since Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hefty 30% tax on gains from virtual digital assets (VDA) or crypto assets in the Budget 2022-23, which includes gains from crypto trading, the industry as well as investors were awaiting clarity on how exactly this taxation policy will work.
The answer was given by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to queries by Member of Lok Sabha Karti P Chidamabaram.
MoS Chaudhry stated, "As per the provisions of the proposed section 115BBH to the Income Tax Act, 1961, loss from transfer of VDA will not be set off against the income arising from transfer of another VDA."
He said currently cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India.
The clarification in the Lok Sabha means that investors will have to pay a 30% tax for every gain they make and losses are not deductible from the final taxation amount.
“The Budget recognised VDAs as an emerging asset class. Therefore a natural course of action would have been to progressively bring the regulations at par with other asset classes," Ashish Singhal further said.
He added, “With this clarification, we have taken a step backwards. If a regressive provision such as this would have been applicable in equities, it would have discouraged retail investors from participating."
On crypto mining cost
Meanwhile, MoS Chaudhary also informed that the infrastructure cost incurred in the mining of cryptocurrencies or any virtual digital assets will not be allowed as deduction under the income tax act.
From April 1, a 30% I-T plus cess and surcharges, will be levied on such transactions in the same manner as it treats winnings from horse races or other speculative transactions.
The minister said while computing the income from transfer of VDA, no deduction in respect of any expenditure (other than the cost of acquisition) or allowance is allowed.
"The (Finance) Bill also proposes to define VDA. If any asset falls within the proposed definition, such virtual asset will be considered as VDA for the purposes of the Act and other provisions of the Act will apply accordingly," he said.
He further said "infrastructure costs incurred in the mining of VDA (eg crypto assets) will not be treated as cost of acquisition as the same will be in the nature of capital expenditure", which is not allowable as a deduction under the I-T Act.
The Budget 2022-23 also proposed a 1% TDS on payments towards virtual currencies beyond ₹10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient. The threshold limit for TDS would be ₹50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.
The provisions related to 1% TDS will come into effect from July 1, 2022, while the gains will be taxed effective April 1.
