Did a cryptocurrency just rally 4,00,00,000% to become 4th biggest digital asset?

“If you look at the spot market on CoinMarketCap.com, the price of PRIV token is quite less, but the price of the index (PRIV-PERP) is quite high in terms of perpetual futures. PRIV is a coin, which is trading on two exchanges, but PRIV is also an index, which is trading on FTX. There is an error on CoinMarketCap.com, under which, both the tickers have combined, because of which one can see the higher price. In reality, the price of PRIV token is not high, both are different things and because of the error, it is reporting the meteoric rise incorrectly for PRIV token," said Naimish Sanghvi, CEO, Coin Crunch, a cryptocurrency media outlet.