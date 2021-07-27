Digital asset investment products saw outflows for the third consecutive week amid negative sentiment in the market, with investors pulling out $28 million last week despite constructive comments from key industry players.

Three major backers of cryptocurrencies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood had cme out in support of bitcoin amid widespread sell-off in digital currencies last week.

Bitcoin saw the majority of the outflows which totalled S24 million, the largest since mid-June, according to data from digital asset manager CoinShares. Net flows year-to-date remain positive with inflows of $4.1 billion, but they are off their peak of $4.7 billion seen in early May.

Ethereum also saw outflows totalling S7.3 million. However, according to CoinShares flows were very mixed amongst providers with no discernible regional trend.

Meanwhile, multi-asset investment products continue to buck the trend with another week of inflows totalling $3.1 million. “Multi-asset is the only set of investment products where there have been inflows every week this year representing 18% of assets under management," the note said.

The data also showed that investment product trading turnover remained low at $1.7 billion last week, representing just 22% of the high volumes seen in May. This decline is mirrored in overall bitcoin volumes which were 32% over the same period.

“Given the industry is quite new, and that the valuation is not high enough, the market is reacting to news from individual industry players and influencers. However, this won't be the case after a few years down the line as we have seen the stability being continuously established over time. We are now at this critical juncture where we need the technology to be present but want it safe in the eyes of regulators," Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, Unocoin.

US-based Grayscale Investments LLC, remained the biggest digital asset manager with assets under management (AUM) at $28.5 billion, followed by CoinShares at $3.157 billion.

In another report, blockchain data provider Glassnode noted that on-chain activity has remained somewhat bearish and continues to be quiet.

“Perhaps utilisation of the bitcoin network is lagging prices in this case. Ideally, renewed volatility and constructive price action sparks back demand for block-space. If not, it may suggest a more cautious framework is necessary in the weeks ahead," said Glassnode.

