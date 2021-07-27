Digital asset investment products see third week of outflows: Report

“Given the industry is quite new, and that the valuation is not high enough, the market is reacting to news from individual industry players and influencers. However, this won't be the case after a few years down the line as we have seen the stability being continuously established over time. We are now at this critical juncture where we need the technology to be present but want it safe in the eyes of regulators," Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, Unocoin.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}