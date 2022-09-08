Investors are upbeat on Terra Classic LUNC, the rebranded token of the original Terra chain, on Thursday. The token has gained by nearly 21% in the last 24 hours. Also, its market cap reached nearly $3.5 billion. The LUNC token has skyrocketed nearly 3,051% since its flash crash in mid-May. The upside in Terra Classic LUNC is on the back to the 1.2% tax burn proposal which has received approval from the Terra community. Due to strong buying, the LUNC token has entered into the top 30 cryptocurrencies.

