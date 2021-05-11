Elon Musk today asked his followers in a poll on microblogging site Twitter whether Tesla should accept payment in dogecoin , the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, which began as a social media joke in 2013.

Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept dogecoin as payment.

"Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked his 53.8 million followers on the social media platform.

Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency into a speculator's dream.

But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.

That’s because Doge isn’t just any financial asset, and Musk wasn’t just any host. He’s now the biggest booster of the world’s fifth-most valuable cryptocurrency, having talked up the coin over the past few months, including the announcement Sunday that it’ll be used to pay for a new moon mission launched by his SpaceX rocket company next year.

The statement of intent reflects Musk’s generally more positive comments about a product founded in 2013 as a parody of Bitcoin. Asked in February whether he thought Dogecoin could be the next global currency, Musk responded: “I think it should be the will of the people. … What would be the most ironic outcome? That the currency that was invented as a joke in fact becomes the real currency."





