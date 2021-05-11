'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Elon Musk runs a poll on Twitter

The statement of intent reflects Musk’s generally more positive comments about a product founded in 2013 as a parody of Bitcoin. Asked in February whether he thought Dogecoin could be the next global currency, Musk responded: “I think it should be the will of the people. … What would be the most ironic outcome? That the currency that was invented as a joke in fact becomes the real currency."

