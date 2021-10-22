Does copy trading make sense for novice crypto investors?

Commenting on the launch, Hayden Hughes, chief executive officer, Alpha Impact, said, “We provide customers with the access to top traders and empower them to make the investment decision that is best for themselves. For example, our leaderboard function allows customers to sort traders by high returning, by theme (DeFi traders, NFT traders, BTC traders), as well as low risk, low volatility traders."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}