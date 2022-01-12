Does crypto allocation strengthen your portfolio?

The data showed that ₹1,00,000 invested at the start of calendar year 2021 in a standard format ( ₹60,000 equity and ₹40,000 debt) would have fetched investors ₹1,13,600. However, adding 10% to the portfolio mix would have boosted returns at the end of the year to ₹1,18,725. Further, the backtesting of this model showed that in 2017, a standard portfolio of ₹1,00,000 would have increased to ₹1,17,600, while the bitcoin portfolio could have fetched ₹2,54,800. However, it has not been smooth sailing for crypto assets, as bitcoin had slumped over 70% during 2018, which could have taken a crypto portfolio (equity 55%, debt 35% and bitcoin 10%) into the negative. Financial advisers do have a word of caution here. According to them, people who are in the process of setting their overall investment portfolio, shouldn’t venture into crypto assets.