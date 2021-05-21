OPEN APP
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer and cryptocurrency supporter Elon Musk said on Thursday he has not and will not sell any of his dogecoin holdings.

"Yeah, I haven't & won't sell any Doge," Musk said on Twitter in response to a tweet on Thursday claiming he would never sell any of his doge holdings and that he was the "ultimate hodler".

His tweets on dogecoin have turned the once-obscure digital currency into a speculator's dream.

Musk has posted numerous comments about cryptocurrencies on Twitter this year, causing prices to gyrate.

Last week, Musk said Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concerns for a swift reversal in the company's position on the cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin was up 12% at $0.405, according to crypto exchange Binance.

