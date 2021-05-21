Dogecoin: Elon Musk says he hasn't and won't sell any holdings

Dogecoin: Elon Musk says he hasn't and won't sell any holdings1 min read . 10:53 AM IST
Musk has posted numerous comments about cryptocurrencies on Twitter this year, causing prices to gyrate.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer and cryptocurrency supporter Elon Musk said on Thursday he has not and will not sell any of his dogecoin holdings.
"Yeah, I haven't & won't sell any Doge," Musk said on Twitter in response to a tweet on Thursday claiming he would never sell any of his doge holdings and that he was the "ultimate hodler".
His tweets on dogecoin have turned the once-obscure digital currency into a speculator's dream.
Last week, Musk said Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin for car purchases, citing long-brewing environmental concerns for a swift reversal in the company's position on the cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin was up 12% at $0.405, according to crypto exchange Binance.
