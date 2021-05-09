Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Dogecoin falls ahead of Musk’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ appearance

Dogecoin falls ahead of Musk’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ appearance

Premium
The cryptocurrency fell almost 8% in the past 24 hours
1 min read . 05:26 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013, has surged more than 13,000% this year
  • Musk has been among its biggest boosters

Dogecoin dropped ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live."

Dogecoin dropped ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live."

The cryptocurrency fell almost 8% in the past 24 hours at 7:20 p.m. in New York, according to Coindesk. The world’s second-richest person helped drive the coin to a record on Friday after tweeting a picture of himself and a Shiba Inu on the set of the iconic NBC show.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The cryptocurrency fell almost 8% in the past 24 hours at 7:20 p.m. in New York, according to Coindesk. The world’s second-richest person helped drive the coin to a record on Friday after tweeting a picture of himself and a Shiba Inu on the set of the iconic NBC show.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013, has surged more than 13,000% this year, according to Coindesk. Musk has been among its biggest boosters, along with Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons.

Musk tweeted earlier on Friday that cryptocurrencies are “promising, but please invest with caution," while linking to a video that showed him talking about the merits of crypto, particularly Dogecoin. That follows months of Twitter posts from Musk about the likes of Bitcoin and Dogecoin, almost all favourable.

Musical guest Miley Cyrus wasn’t taking the host’s obsession with the coin too seriously, according to a tweet she posted on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!