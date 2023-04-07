Dogecoin falls as much as 9% after Twitter drops Doge meme from home button2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:28 AM IST
Dogecoin fell to as low as 8.4 cents, compared to the high of 10.5 cents it reached on Monday after Twitter made the logo change
Dogecoin fell as much as 9% as some Twitter users began to see their home buttons on the social media platform revert back to its iconic blue-bird logo after a few days of being replaced by the dog meme associated with the cryptocurrency.
