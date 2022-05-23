Trading in cryptocurrencies is highly risky and they're extremely volatile. Since there are no regulatory backups in cryptos, chances are they are also highly vulnerable to frauds and scams. A new debate has sparked after DOGE co-founder Billy Markus claimed that 95% of the cryptocurrency projects are scams. This even grabbed the attention of the world's richest man, Elon Musk who likes Dogecoin and has been vocal about it. There are some popular frauds that have been used as a medium to rob crypto investors.

