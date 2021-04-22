Dogecoin is a joke, but it’s no laughing matter
- The meme cryptocurrency is part of a wave of excess that has spread across a bunch of speculative assets over the past year
Dogecoin is a joke cryptocurrency that on Tuesday was briefly worth $54 billion. Is that a sign that the entire market is in a phase of wild excess? My answer: On its own no—but with some major caveats.
Before explaining, start with the joke. Pretty much every serious person who mentions dogecoin points out that it was created as a parody, back when dozens of new e-coins were being set up. That is true, but shouldn’t be a barrier: If something is useful, the intent of its founders shouldn’t put us off.
