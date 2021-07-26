'Dogecoin is money': Check Elon Musk's message amid crypto rally

The meme features Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves' one of the dialogues' of Matrix movie. The edited version tweeted by Musk showed Reeves asking ''what are you trying to tell me, that I can make a lot of money with Dogecoin?". To which the response is “No Neo, Dogecoin is money," Musk tweeted. Dogecoin prices surged over 10% to $0.21, as per CoinDesk.

