Dogecoin may be a hustle, but it's the people's hustle

And now Dogecoin is having its day. While most buyers don’t actually understand the mechanics of blockchain technology, they do get that it’s a caricature and they love being in on the joke. Maybe that’s enough, a chance of being a knowing insider for once. In engineer parlance, this satirical trait isn’t a bug in Dogecoin. It’s a feature.Musk gets the joke, and his fans like the way he tells it. He may be right that Dogecoin is a hustle. But to those craving democratization of the financial markets, at least it’s their hustle.