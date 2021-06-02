Dogecoin price jumps on Coinbase debut prospect
- Joke cryptocurrency rose over 20% after exchange operator said it would allow trading, prompting cheers from Elon Musk
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dogecoin got a new lease on life Wednesday, with the price rallying sharply after Coinbase Global Inc. said it would allow users to trade the joke cryptocurrency on a platform that is geared toward more experienced investors. Fresh tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk also provided a fresh catalyst.
The price of dogecoin jumped 22% from its Tuesday 5 p.m. ET level to trade near 42 U.S. cents, its highest in about two weeks, according to CoinDesk. That gives the cryptocurrency, which was designed to serve no real purpose, a market value of about $54 billion. Still, it has lost almost half its value from its May peak.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!