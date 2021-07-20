Elon Musk's new Twitter profile picture 'reflects' Doge. Check here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed 'Dogefather' has changed his profile picture on Twitter to a headshot with Doge reflecting in his sunglasses. He is seen to be wearing mirrored, aviator-style glasses with a Shiba Inu dog reflected in them. The meme coin prices jumped as a result yesterday, however, failed to hold on to the gains today as Dogecoin was trading over 5% lower at $0.16, CoinDesk data showed.

Musk has been responsible for pumping doge prices on several occasions by sharing various references and memes relating to the dog-themed cryptocurrency on his social media feed. The recent slide of cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin has been a concern for the investors. Despite the recent slide, the meme coin is up 3,459.9% year-to-date (YTD).

Musk's Twitter display image change came a day after he tweeted that his own son was 'holding his Doge like a champ. ''Lil X is hodling his Doge like a champ. Literally never said the word "sell" even once!,'' he tweeted as a reply to a user's comment.

Musk’s Twitter display image change came a day after he tweeted that his own son was 'holding his Doge like a champ. ''Lil X is hodling his Doge like a champ. Literally never said the word “sell" even once!,'' he tweeted as a reply to a user's comment.

'Dogecoin is a parody cryptocurrency created by software engineer Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. Palmer jokingly coined the phrase "Dogecoin" to himself and took to his Twitter account to post the now-infamous line, "Investing in Dogecoin, pretty sure it's the next big thing." It immediately sparked interest from the meme-fuelled crypto community.

Recently, Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer has slammed the cryptocurrency industry, calling it 'inherently right-wing', 'hyper-capitalistic' technology.

In a series of tweet, Jackson Palmer wrote harsh words about cryptocurrency. The Dogecoin co-founder wrote, "After years of studying it, I believe that cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its proponents through a combination of tax avoidance, diminished regulatory oversight and artificially enforced scarcity".

