Dogecoin surges after Elon Musk's 'Baby Doge' tweet

Dogecoin prices bounced back from lows after Elon Musk's 'Baby Doge' tweet. The cryptocurrency surged over 3% to $0.25, CoinDesk data showed. The digital coin was trading slightly lower earlier at $0.24. Other virtual coins, that were trading lower, like Ethereum, XRP, Cardano also witnessed a slight uptick in their prices. However, the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was down nearly 3% to $33,754.

''Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.. Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.. Baby Doge,'' Musk tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

''Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.. Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.. Baby Doge,'' Musk tweeted.

Musk, the self-proclaimed 'Dogefather', has been responsible for pumping doge prices on several occasions by sharing various references and memes relating to the dog-themed cryptocurrency on his social media feed. The recent slide of cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin has been a concern for the investors.

