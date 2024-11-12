Dogecoin rises 145% since Trump’s election win; Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency beats Bitcoin & Ethereum

Dogecoin has gained nearly 50% in the past five days, overtaking Bitcoin and Ethereum gains, according to data compiled by the news agency Bloomberg. 

Livemint
Updated12 Nov 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Cryptocurrency Dogecoin rose nearly 45 per cent to $0.4037 in the last 24 hours.
Cryptocurrency Dogecoin rose nearly 45 per cent to $0.4037 in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency featuring the face of Kabosu from the “doge” meme, witnessed 145 per cent growth since the Republican candidate Donald Trump won the US Presidential Elections 2024 to become the President-elect, eyeing to make a White House comeback, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday, November 12. 

Also Read | Bitcoin hits $75K, Dogecoin spikes 17% as crypto market sees wave of optimism

Dogecoin has gained nearly 50% in the past five days, overtaking Bitcoin and Ethereum gains, according to data compiled by the news agency Bloomberg. 

Despite the 145 per cent hike, Dogecoin is still trading under its all-time high of $0.7376, achieved during its 2021 peak.

The meme coin's recent surge is due to positive sentiment in the market and strong support from popular faces like Elon Musk. According to analysts cited by the news portal, Musk's public endorsements and tweets backing Dogecoin and Trump have played a critical role in driving investor interest and demand. 

Also Read | Cost-cutting lessons from Musk world for DOGE

Elon Musk factor boosts demand

Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, said that Elon Musk's recent tweet propelled Doge to form the Golden Cross, suggesting a stronger rally in the upcoming days. “At this point, Doge faces resistance at 0.463370 while support lies at 0.240350,” he said, according to the news portal. 

Crypto industry experts believe that the gains in the market are driven due to speculation that the upcoming Trump administration may collaborate with Elon Musk on the Department of Government Efficiency, commonly referred to as DOGE. 

Also Read | India’s crypto industry expects Bitcoin surge to boost domestic business

Dogecoin’s gains reflect optimism surrounding Trump’s pro-crypto stance in hopes from investors for a more favourable regulatory environment. Along with Doge, other high scorers for the week include Cronos at 185 per cent gains, Neiro at 118 per cent gains, Cardano at 80 per cent gains and Pepe at 75 per cent gains. 

“A rising tide lifts all boats and the boom in Bitcoin rippled on to the alts relatively quickly,” Caroline Bowler, chief executive officer of digital-asset exchange BTC Markets Pty, told the news agency. “The sector in its entirety is expected to be a net beneficiary of Trump’s administration,” said Bowler.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCryptocurrencyDogecoin rises 145% since Trump’s election win; Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency beats Bitcoin & Ethereum

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

638.50
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
14.6 (2.34%)

Coforge share price

8,099.00
03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
35.6 (0.44%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.22%)

Federal Bank share price

207.15
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.29%)
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

441.65
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-35.7 (-7.48%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,028.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-397.05 (-7.32%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,241.65
03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52.9 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.