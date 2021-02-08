OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Dogecoin soars to new record as Musk fires off new tweet
Elon Musk posted a meme from the movie ‘The Lion King’, showing himself holding up the cub Simba that’s photoshopped with the Dogecoin logo of a Shiba Inu (Mint)
Elon Musk posted a meme from the movie ‘The Lion King’, showing himself holding up the cub Simba that’s photoshopped with the Dogecoin logo of a Shiba Inu (Mint)

Dogecoin soars to new record as Musk fires off new tweet

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 08:02 AM IST Staff Writer

Dogecoin rose to all-time high Sunday, as Elon Musk tweets “Who let the Doge out” amid the rally.

Dogecoin rose to all-time high Sunday, as Elon Musk tweets “Who let the Doge out" amid the rally.

The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin surpassed 8 cents for the first time, just a week after crashing to 2.5 cents and sparking an outcry on Reddit. It rose 53% in the last 24 hours to 8.2 cents as of 5:45 p.m. in New York on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap data, breezing through its recent record of 7.8 cents posted in late January.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

It now has a market value of $10 billion, making it the 8th-biggest cryptocurrency.

The price recovered over the past week after Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk returned from his self-imposed Twitter break to send a series of tweets promoting Dogecoin.

Started as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has been riding a wave of newfound popularity on social media, powered by the speculative frenzy of retail investors.

Bitcoin has also rallied this week, topping a record of $40,000, before paring gains.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout