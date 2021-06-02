Dogecoin spikes over 20% after Coinbase lists token on its professional platform

Dogecoin was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a joke or a meme in comparison with bitcoin, when there was a lot of hue and cry about digital assets in 2013. Just like bitcoin, dogecoin enables peer-to-peer transactions across a decentralized network. Thanks to the retail-investor-fuelled frenzy, dogecoin hit its all-time high of $0.73 to become the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of nearly $90 billion.