Dogecoin surges 50% after Elon Musk’s tweet; bitcoin back above $38,000

After surging 800% last week on the back of frenzied speculative trading by retail investors, Dogecoin or DOGE was back in limelight on Thursday with the cryptocurrency surging over 50% after tweets from Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk.

The world’s richest person as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index came out in support of the digital currency, tweeting, “Dogecoin is the people’s crypto". Another tweet read, “No highs, no lows, only Doge."

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

As per data available with cryptocurrency tracker CoinGecko, DOGE was trading 50.6% higher at $0.049 at around 3.50 pm. The crypto asset traded in a range of $0.031 to $0.058 over the 24 hours, and its seven-day return stands at 563.0%.

DOGE, which in 2013 was created as a joke or a meme in comparison to the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, surged over 800% last week within a span of 24 hours after it got attention from a lot of users on the Reddit message board. Earlier, shares of GameStop also had seen a massive rally due to similar attention on social media and chat rooms, including Reddit.

Bitcoin had also surged above the $38,000 level after Musk had come out in support of the cryptocurrency.

According to the international cryptocurrency exchange Binance, having Musk as one of the supporters is positive for the cryptocurrency. However, it added that one address holding 27% of all DOGE is negative for the asset.

Limited ownership of a cryptocurrency makes it more susceptible to volatility.

Meanwhile, bitcoin was trading 4.34% higher at $37,476.38 after moving in a range of $35,866.28-$38,741.58 over the past 24 hours. Other major crypto assets such as ether and ripple were trading up to 7% in the green.

Meanwhile, crypto exchanges in Indian were worried over the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which the government plans to table in Parliament.

“This week has been very concerning for the Indian crypto community. During the budget day, there was no mention of cryptocurrencies. Last week, bitcoin had dropped by 8-9% before the Union Budget in India but following the budget it has recovered on WazirX. Crypto is related to finance and the fact that it was not mentioned in the budget shows that the government isn't in a hurry to make a decision. Also, I don't think the government will pass a bill without considering stakeholders' views," said Nischal Shetty, chief executive officer of WazirX, a crypto exchange.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via