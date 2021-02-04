Dogecoin surges 50% after Elon Musk’s tweet; bitcoin back above $38,000

“This week has been very concerning for the Indian crypto community. During the budget day, there was no mention of cryptocurrencies. Last week, bitcoin had dropped by 8-9% before the Union Budget in India but following the budget it has recovered on WazirX. Crypto is related to finance and the fact that it was not mentioned in the budget shows that the government isn't in a hurry to make a decision. Also, I don't think the government will pass a bill without considering stakeholders' views," said Nischal Shetty, chief executive officer of WazirX, a crypto exchange.