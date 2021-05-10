Dogecoin used to pay for lunar satellite mission with SpaceX

The so-called DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon is the first commercial lunar payload in history paid for entirely with Dogecoin, according to a statement from Geometric. The 40-kilogram (88 pounds) cubesat will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The company did not specify the amount of Dogecoin involved in the transaction with SpaceX. There was no immediate response to questions emailed after-hours.

