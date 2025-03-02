Donald Trump announces Crypto Strategic Reserve — ‘Will make sure US is Crypto Capital of the World’

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, March 2, that the US Crypto Reserves will include cryptocurrencies like Solana, XRP, and Cardano in efforts to elevate America's crypto industry, according to a social media post on TruthSocial.

“U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes XRP, SOL, and ADA,” said US President Donald Trump in his post.

“I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World. We are MAKING AMERICAGREATAGAIN!” said Donald Trump on Sunday.