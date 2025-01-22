Donald Trump meme coin update: United States President Donald Trump's official meme coin $TRUMP held steady overnight, logging $8 billion value on January 22, while wife Melania's coin is out of top 100 on Coinmarketcap, with market capitalisation of $760 million.

At the time of writing at 9.30 am (IST) on January 22, the $TRUMP meme coin is trading at $41.28, a 17 per cent rise compared to the previous day. Market cap is at $8.26 billion, also up by 17.14 per cent, as per data on Coinmarketcap.

Wife Melania's coin is however priced at $3.97 each, a drop of 1.19 per cent from the previous day, with market cap of $762.13 million, down from the day before. The coin is in the red today again, after briefly regaining some footing around mid-day yesterday.

Bitcoin Price Today At 105K, Expectations Continue Despite Disappointment Meanwhile, the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is at $105,717 at the time of writing, well above the $100,000 level and 3.09 per cent higher than the previous day, as punter wait for Donald Trump to fulfill promises of being a “crypto President”.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 57.54 per cent of the overall cryptocurrency market, a decrease of 0.21 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap data.

While the token briefly touched an all-time high of 109,000 ahead of the Trump inauguration on January 20, it had stayed below the spike since, as many were disappointed that crypto was not among the slew of executive orders signed by the new President on his first day in the White House, as per a Reuters report.

“The market has some great expectations about a bitcoin strategic reserve and a loosening of regulations around digital assets, but it's more likely these developments will be drip-fed over a series of months rather than days. Bitcoin has already retreated ... We are expecting further volatility here and likely a selloff,” Matthew Dibb, chief investment officer at crypto asset manager Astronaut Capital told Reuters.

Crypto News: Cryptocurrency Market Down Today, Coins Make Gain The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $200.59 billion — a huge 36.58 per cent decrease from the previous day, as per Coinmarketcap.