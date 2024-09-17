Donald Trump unveils crypto platform, aims to make US ‘crypto capital of the planet’

Donald Trump unveiled a new crypto platform, World Liberty Financial. His sons promoted it on social media, aligning with Trump's newfound pro-crypto stance, despite previous criticisms of Bitcoin. The platform will include a governance token and cater to accredited investors.

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Donald Trump has pivoted on his crypto stance, seeking donations and votes amid a tight US presidential elections race and has even vowed to make the US the 'crypto capital of the planet'.
Donald Trump has pivoted on his crypto stance, seeking donations and votes amid a tight US presidential elections race and has even vowed to make the US the ’crypto capital of the planet’.(AP / File Image)

Donald Trump launched a crypto platform promoted by him and his sons, Donald Junior and Eric, on X Spaces on September 16, Bloomberg reported.

The project, called World Liberty Financial, is a digital asset platform aimed at the decentralised finance (DiFi) segment, and is “supposed to help with financial security and being able to transact freely”, the report said.

“It’s a real problem that needed to be addressed, and honestly, I think this is the way,” Donald Jr. said.

DeFi is an arcane crypto sector in which people trade, lend, and borrow digital assets peer-to-peer using automated software, as per the Bloomberg report.

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in Manhattan in sex trafficking case

Trump's Pivot on Crypto

The report added that the Republican party's presidential nominee and former US president has “pivoted” his stance on digital assets — once calling bitcoin a "scam" — amid a tight US presidential election race.

Trump is now seeking donations and votes on the back of his digital asset outreach, going so far as to promise to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet”, it added.

We are going to make the US the crypto capital of the planet. If we (USA) don’t do it, China is going to do it. China is doing it anyway. But if we don’t do it, we’re not going to be the biggest, and we have to be the biggest and the best,” Trump said while speaking on the over two-hour long X Spaces livestream.

“The effort is consistent with Trump’s pro-crypto policy stance. It’s one thing to say you are pro-crypto and another to launch a company in the space,” Campbell Harvey, a finance professor at Duke University told Bloomberg.

Also Read | Donald Trump on assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air…’

What We Know

  • The project will issue a digital token, WLFI, that will play a role in the governance of the business.
  • Those in the US would have to be verified accredited investors to purchase the cryptocurrency.
  • No specifics of World Liberty Financial or dates for the official start were shared, however.
  • A white paper for World Liberty Financial reviewed by Bloomberg News before Trump’s X Spaces announcement listed Donald Trump as “chief crypto advocate,” Eric and Donald Jr. each as “Web3 Ambassador,” and 18-year-old Barron Trump as “chief DeFi visionary.”
  • A disclaimer in the document said that World Liberty Financial is “not owned, managed, operated or sold” by the Trumps, while noting they may receive compensation.

Also Read | Meta bans Russian state media like Rossiya Segodnya, RT and others from its apps

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Key Takeaways
  • Trump’s pivot on crypto marks a significant change in his political strategy.
  • The launch of World Liberty Financial aims to capitalize on the growing DeFi sector.
  • Trump’s initiative reflects a broader trend of political figures engaging with digital assets.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCryptocurrencyDonald Trump unveils crypto platform, aims to make US ‘crypto capital of the planet’

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

966.95
11:56 AM | 17 SEP 2024
-21.2 (-2.15%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

336.10
11:56 AM | 17 SEP 2024
-2.25 (-0.66%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.35
11:56 AM | 17 SEP 2024
0.3 (0.13%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.75
11:56 AM | 17 SEP 2024
1.25 (0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mahanagar Gas

1,926.30
11:51 AM | 17 SEP 2024
107.35 (5.9%)

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

369.90
11:51 AM | 17 SEP 2024
19.1 (5.44%)

Indraprastha Gas

556.20
11:51 AM | 17 SEP 2024
25.85 (4.87%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical

622.00
11:51 AM | 17 SEP 2024
28.85 (4.86%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue