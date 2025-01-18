TRUMP MEME is a unique meme coin that combines the unmistakable persona of Trump with the ever-evolving world of viral internet humor. In a world where memes drive culture, TRUMP MEME stands out by transforming these cultural moments into a decentralized cryptocurrency that’s as bold and entertaining as its namesake.

Trump announced the launch of his meme coin, $TRUMP, in a Truth Social post late Friday, saying the cryptocurrency is celebrating “WINNING” the presidential election and his upcoming inauguration.