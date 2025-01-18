Donald Trump’s new $TRUMP meme coin grips crypto market: What is it? Why is it surging?— EXPLAINED in 5 Points

Nikita Prasad
Published18 Jan 2025, 11:41 PM IST
Donald Trump’s new official $TRUMP meme coin took the crypto market by storm after surging as much as 300 per cent within hours of debut. This came ahead of the 47th US President’s inauguration (Picture Credit: https://gettrumpmemes.com/)

TRUMP MEME is a unique meme coin that combines the unmistakable persona of Trump with the ever-evolving world of viral internet humor. In a world where memes drive culture, TRUMP MEME stands out by transforming these cultural moments into a decentralized cryptocurrency that’s as bold and entertaining as its namesake.

Trump announced the launch of his meme coin, $TRUMP, in a Truth Social post late Friday, saying the cryptocurrency is celebrating “WINNING” the presidential election and his upcoming inauguration.

The price of $TRUMP has risen by more than 300% to just below $29 as of 10:15 a.m. EST Saturday, reaching a market cap of $5.81 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:41 PM IST
