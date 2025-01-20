Donald Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin now trading on Robinhood | 5 facts to know

US President-elect Donald recently launched the $TRUMP meme coin, which is officially available on Robinhood, a US-based electronic stocks and cryptocurrency trading platform.

Robinhood made the announcement on the social media platform X with the caption,

“OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) is now available to trade on Robinhood.”

Advertisement

$TRUMP on Robinhood: Where to get it? Investors can trade in $TRUMP meme coins on the app and on web classics with market maker routing, according to the Robinhood website.

$TRUMP on Robinhood: Where is it not available? The meme coin is not available for trading in New York. Some cryptocurrencies are not available in every state of the United States and may be subject to regulatory approval in certain states.

$TRUMP on Robinhood: How to buy? Investors can sign up for a Robinhood Crypto account to buy or sell OFFICIAL TRUMP and other popular cryptocurrencies.

Advertisement

Other cryptocurrencies available on Robinhood Apart from $TRUMP, other cryptocurrencies available on Robinhood are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Aave, Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash, BONK, Cardano, Chainlink, Compound, Dogwifhat, Ethereum Classic, Pepecoin, Solana, Stellar Lumens, Tezos, Uniswap, USD Coin, XRP.

What is $TRUMP meme coin? Donald Trump's new $TRUMP meme coin gripped the cryptocurrency market with it $14.5 billion debut on Saturday, January 18, just days before Trump's inauguration to take oath as the 47th US President.

The coin was launched on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

“My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to http://gettrumpmemes.com — Have Fun! (sic)," Trump wrote on X.

Donald Trump has openly supported the crypto industry. Donald Trump's Presidential election campaign was backed by several billionaires involved in the cryptocurrency industry. He stated that the US should become the “crypto capital of the planet," and plans to make it a national priority.