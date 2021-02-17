Don’t see a bubble in bitcoin prices: Bitfinex's Paolo Ardoino

USDts can be used by traders in arbitrage. This means that traders may sell bitcoin on a trading platform where the price is higher after purchasing it on a different platform where the price is lower. To do this, you have to send bitcoin to the platform where the price is higher and have a means of sending consideration to the platform where the price is lower. Tether provides a means for sending the other ‘leg’ of the transaction as fast as the bitcoin leg, using the blockchain technology. This speed can be critical for arbitrageurs. More broadly, tether provides a useful means of transmitting value around the ecosystem.

